‘Annie,’ ‘The Producers’ on the schedule for Opera House Theatre Company’s 2024 season

Thalian Hall's main stage
Thalian Hall's main stage(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company on Wednesday announced the productions set for its 2024 season.

Next year will mark 39 years of the company making live theatre in the city.

Season ticket packages for 2024 are available now on a first-come, first-served basis after renewals from existing season ticket holders. Tickets are also on sale for the New Year’s Eve Gala at Thalian Hall for The Producers. Individual tickets for The Producers will be available Oct. 30 and individual tickets for all other productions will be available in mid-November.

Tickets for the following shows and season ticket packages will all be available on the OHTC website.

The Producers is set to run Dec. 30 to Jan. 14.

  • Book by Thomas Meehan & Mel Brooks with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks
  • Directed by Ray Kennedy (multi-Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Director & Outstanding Choreographer)
  • Music Directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway’s CHICAGO, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Music Direction)
  • Auditions are set for Saturday, October 7 at the Lucille Shuffler Center (2011 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28401). You can also email an audition to http://ohtcauditionsetc@yahoo.com/ by Friday, Oct. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

Death of a Salesman is set to run Feb. 23 to March 3.

  • Written by Arthur Miller
  • Directed by Stoney B. Mootoo (Broadway’s THE BOOK OF MORMON)
  • Starring Fracaswell Hyman as Willy Loman (2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Actor In a Play)

Annie is set for June 20 through July 7.

  • Book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin
  • Directed by Carson Hobbs (Broadway’s WICKED, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Choreographer)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is set for July 18-28.

  • Book by Douglas McGrath, words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil
  • Directed by Ray Kennedy (multi-Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Director & Outstanding Choreographer)
  • Music Directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway’s CHICAGO, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Music Direction)

Heathers: The Musical is set for Aug. 1-4.

  • Book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe
  • Directed by Sydney Smith Martin (2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Actress In a Play)
  • This is an Opera House Theatre Company Apprentice Program production.

Fiddler on the Roof is set for Aug. 15-25.

  • Book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick
  • Directed by Suellen Yates (Wilmington Theatre Award nominee for Outstanding Director of a Musical)
  • Music Directed by Brian Whitted (Broadway’s CHICAGO, 2023 Wilmington Theatre Award winner for Outstanding Music Direction)

