Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that it is looking for 14-year-old Curtis Stukes.

According to the announcement, Stukes is a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Bunting Drive in Wilmington. He may be at a residence near UNCW.

According to police, Stukes is 6′1″ tall, weighs approximately 155 lbs., and has brown eyes with black hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to dial (910) 343-3609.

A photo of Stukes has not been provided at this time

