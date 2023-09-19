Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington man convicted on drug charges loses appeal

A mugshot of a man with extremely short hair and a goatee.
Gerald Jacobs(North Carolina General Court of Justice Sixth Prosecutorial District)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man sentenced to more than four years in prison on drug charges lost his appeal Tuesday.

Gerald Jacobs II contended that his motion to suppress evidence in his 2022 trial was wrongfully denied.

Jacobs was arrested on March 29, 2019 after a traffic stop. A Wilmington police officer said he stopped Jacobs because he could smell unburnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found “heroin, a MDMA tablet, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and approximately sixteen grams of marijuana.”

The marijuana was found in the center console of the car, wrapped in 12 separate bags.

In his appeal, Jacobs argued that “the officer did not witness a traffic violation, and his claims of smelling unburnt marijuana emanating from Defendant’s vehicle were ‘inherently incredible.’

The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled that Jacobs failed to show that the officer lacked reasonable suspicion to initiate the traffic stop.

“Accordingly, the trial court did not commit reversible error in denying Defendant’s motion to suppress evidence obtained from the stop,” the ruling states.

Jacobs was convicted of one count of trafficking in cocaine by transportation, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA. He was sentenced to 52-90 months in prison and given a $50,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared S. Lindsey
Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion
Dennis H. Wilkins
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Pender County
A photo of Emily Elizabeth Hayes from 2020
Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington; warrant for arrest issued

Latest News

Lewis Rudolph Drayton
Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting law enforcement with fentanyl
Donna Fayko (left) and Tufanna Bradley (right)
New Hanover Co. Health and Human Services director resigns
The South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach
NCDOT to host public meeting on replacing Wrightsville Beach bridges
Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.
Leland PD officer helps injured owl found in roadway