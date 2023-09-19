Senior Connect
‘What a great and caring man’: Officer stops to help injured owl while on duty

Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.
Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.(Madge Matteo / Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – An officer in southeastern North Carolina went above the call of duty last week to help a wounded owl while on patrol.

A spokesperson for the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter said Leland Police Officer Greg Winston reached out to the shelter for assistance.

Winston was hesitant to pick up the owl at first but was cautious enough to move it off the roadway, according to Mary Ellen with the shelter.

“What a great and caring man to stop and check out a wounded animal,” Ellen said.

The shelter’s rescue and transport volunteer in the Leland area met Winston and helped him capture the “angry, hurting barred owl.”

“Way to go, Officer Winston! Staff at the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter reached out to let us know that without his help, the owl would have not been rescued that night. Great job!” the Leland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Ellen said unfortunately the owl had two wing fractures and had to be euthanized a few days later.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

