Suspect in custody following fatal Wilmington hit-and-run

Emily Hays
Emily Hays(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, that 47-year-old Emily Hays is in custody following a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Saturday.

Police named Hays as a suspect in the incident on Monday. She is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $305,800 secured bond, according to the WPD.

Michael Bernard, a 61-year-old Wilmington resident, was killed after being struck near Carolina Beach Road and Sunnyvale Drive just after midnight on Saturday.

Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington; warrant for arrest issued
Emily Elizabeth Hayes

