Sheriff’s office investigating following robbery at Dollar General near Pireway

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIREWAY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a robbery at a Dollar General near Pireway.

According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, the incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Dollar General located at 16015 Swamp Fox Highway E.

“A person dressed in black pulled a handgun on a store employee behind the register. The employee opened the drawer, the robber took the money and left,” the incident report states.

No injuries were reported, and $150 was reported as stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided as more details become available.

