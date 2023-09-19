Sheriff’s office investigating following robbery at Dollar General near Pireway

PIREWAY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a robbery at a Dollar General near Pireway.

According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, the incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Dollar General located at 16015 Swamp Fox Highway E.

“A person dressed in black pulled a handgun on a store employee behind the register. The employee opened the drawer, the robber took the money and left,” the incident report states.

No injuries were reported, and $150 was reported as stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided as more details become available.

