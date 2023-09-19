North Topsail Beach warns public of water outage; boil water advisory to follow

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Topsail Beach Fire Department is warning the community of service disruption due to water main repairs.

Per an Onslow Water and Sewer Authority announcement from Tuesday, once repairs are done and water service is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for affected customers until further notice.

“It will be recommended for affected customers to boil any water intended for consumption for at least 1 minute once water is restored. It’s not necessary to boil water for bathing. Onslow Water and Sewer Authority will notify customers once the advisory is lifted, usually 24 to 48 hours after water is restored. To contact us, you may call us at 910 455 0722. We thank you for being a valued customer and for your patience,” the announcement states.

