NCDOT to host public meeting on replacing Wrightsville Beach bridges

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is set to host a public meeting on replacing three bridges in Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 26.

“The public will learn more about the proposed project to replace the bridge on U.S. 76 (Causeway Drive) and the bridges on U.S. 74 (West Salisbury Street) in New Hanover County. The purpose of the project is to replace aging structures to improve connectivity and provide a long-term, safe, and efficient multi-modal crossings of Lees Cut and Banks Channel,” an NCDOT announcement states.

The project details are available online and will be at the meeting, set for 4-7 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church on 601 Causeway Drive.

There will not be a formal presentation, but engineers will be on hand for one-on-one discussions

“People may also submit comments by Oct. 10 by phone at 984-205-6615 project code 4055, email wrightsvillebeach-bridges@PublicInput.com, or mail at Krista Kimmel, PE, 5501 Barbados Blvd, Castle Hayne, NC 28429,

“NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tony Gallagher, Environmental Analysis Unit, at 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1598, 919-707-6069 or magallagher@ncdot.gov as early as possible so arrangements can be made,

“Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior by calling 1-800-481-6494,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.