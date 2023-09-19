National Blue Ribbon Schools recognizes Bellamy Elementary School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heyward C. Bellamy Elementary School has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as one of the 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

“The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments,” a Department of Education announcement from Tuesday states.

Bellamy was among eight schools recognized in North Carolina.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The schools are recognized in one of two performance categories: Exemplary High-Performing Schools are the highest performing schools in a state as measured by state assessments or other tests, and Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among the state’s highest performing schools in reducing achievement gaps between a school’s student group sand all students.

Bellamy was nominated in the latter category. It has 554 students and its principal is Burt Kilpatrick.

