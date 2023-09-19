High School Football: Week 6

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the games scheduled for Week six of the high school football season. Please note that several games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to expected inclement weather.

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Hoggard at Laney, 7 p.m.

New Hanover at Topsail, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at Ashley, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Trask at Whiteville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22:

Pender at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Columbus at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

Havelock at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

