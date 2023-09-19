Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

High School Football: Week 6

(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Zach Solon
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at the games scheduled for Week six of the high school football season. Please note that several games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to expected inclement weather.

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Hoggard at Laney, 7 p.m.

New Hanover at Topsail, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at Ashley, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Trask at Whiteville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22:

Pender at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Columbus at East Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

Havelock at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Jared S. Lindsey
Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people
A photo of Emily Elizabeth Hayes from 2020
Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington; warrant for arrest issued
Dennis H. Wilkins
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Pender County
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion

Latest News

West Columbus beat Trask 21-0 Friday, Sept. 15, thanks to three touchdowns by QB Unique Kelly.
West Columbus Vikings named Football Team of the Week
(Source: KEYC)
Friday Night Football: Week 5
Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 1
Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 1
Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 2
Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 2