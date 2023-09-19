Fox and Hound closes Mayfaire location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fox and Hound Bar & Grille has closed its Mayfaire location.
The restaurant began a liquidation sale Monday, Sept. 18, that is set to run until Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
A representative with the company said that they could not come to terms with a lease agreement with Mayfaire.
According to New Hanover County, there was mold on several ceiling tiles, and it got a ‘fail’ result for environmental health in a February inspection.
Fox and Hound opened in Mayfaire back in 2005, selling American food in a sports bar-style space.
The chain has locations in North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas and Illinois, but the now-closed location in Wilmington was its only presence in southeastern N.C.
