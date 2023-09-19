Senior Connect
Fox and Hound closes Mayfaire location

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fox and Hound Bar & Grille has closed its Mayfaire location.

The restaurant began a liquidation sale Monday, Sept. 18, that is set to run until Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

A representative with the company said that they could not come to terms with a lease agreement with Mayfaire.

According to New Hanover County, there was mold on several ceiling tiles, and it got a ‘fail’ result for environmental health in a February inspection.

Fox and Hound opened in Mayfaire back in 2005, selling American food in a sports bar-style space.

The chain has locations in North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas and Illinois, but the now-closed location in Wilmington was its only presence in southeastern N.C.

Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023(WECT)
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023(WECT)
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023(WECT)

