Forever Family: Meet Nicole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we caught up with a young lady on a very special day: her birthday!

And while kids wish for all sorts of gifts, 11-year-old Nicole has one thing in mind as she blows out the candles: to find a family she can call her own that will allow her to stay in contact with her brother.

“Nicole, she’s a very sweet girl, she’s very humble. She is very patient with you. She’s very, very, very sweet,” child advocate Capriciuna said.

Nicole says she loves school, and her favorite subject is math.

“When I get older, I want to be a nurse because I like helping people,” Nicole said. “My second option would be cosmetology like doing hair, nails, make and all that stuff.”

One person she likes to help now is her brother, Andre.

“Andre, he’s very important, very important to me,” Nicole said. “I would like to be adopted with Andre one day.”

“Nicole is very protective of her brother. she’s like the mama bear,” Capriciuna said. “She loves her brother, so they really do need to stay in contact with one another.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.