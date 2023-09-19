Food Lion truck and pickup truck crash on College Rd near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash is slowing traffic on College Road, Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, and Market Street as of 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Per the N.C. Department of Transportation’s DriveNC website, it was reported at 4:21 p.m., and the shoulder was closed a half-mile north of Market Street. DriveNC reported the crash as cleared at 4:43 p.m.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was between a Food Lion truck and a pickup truck. Nobody has been reported injured.

The NCDOT says that the expected impact on traffic is high.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

