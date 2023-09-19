Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set

The set is available on Amazon for $30.
The set is available on Amazon for $30.(Mattel/Fisher-Price via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re not saying “Bye Bye Bye” to a potential *NSYNC reunion tour yet – and Fisher-Price is only fueling the hype.

The toy company has released a Little People collector set featuring each member of the boy band, along with packaging inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The set is available on Amazon for $30.

The listing says it includes “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

*NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass recently reunited for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Later this month, the group is set to release their first new single since 2002, giving fans hope that a reunion tour is on the way.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Jared S. Lindsey
Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people
Dennis H. Wilkins
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Pender County
A photo of Emily Elizabeth Hayes from 2020
Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington; warrant for arrest issued
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, June 30, 2023, in...
16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, Biden administration says
A school bus in New Hanover County
National Blue Ribbon Schools recognizes Bellamy Elementary School
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
A planned inclusive playground to be built at Maides Park
City reveals renderings of planned inclusive playground at Maides Park