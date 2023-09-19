Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: warm sun and crisp breezes Tuesday, changes in the longer range

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sep. 18, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with low rain chances of 0% Tuesday and Wednesday and 10% Thursday. As a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Carolina Coast, a period of more enhanced rain chances of 40 to 60%, and perhaps some blustery winds, will open for Friday through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center will monitor this low pressure system as it may develop subtropical characteristics.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is likely to make a safe turn away from North America later this week, though a brief period of swell and rip currents could develop on the Carolina Coast by this weekend. Also, a tropical wave of low pressure near West Africa carries high development odds within the next seven days. Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready with wect.com/hurricane.

As for temperatures: expect more days in the 80s and nights in the 60s for the rest of the week.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared S. Lindsey
Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion
Dennis H. Wilkins
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Pender County
Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sep. 18, 2023
First Alert Forecast: pleasant week of weather likely as tropical systems churn elsewhere
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sep. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sep. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Sep. 18, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Sep. 18, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sep. 17, 2023
First Alert Forecast: storm chances spike ahead of the new work & school week