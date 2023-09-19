First Alert Forecast: warm sun and crisp breezes Tuesday, changes in the longer range

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with low rain chances of 0% Tuesday and Wednesday and 10% Thursday. As a trough of low pressure sharpens off the Carolina Coast, a period of more enhanced rain chances of 40 to 60%, and perhaps some blustery winds, will open for Friday through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center will monitor this low pressure system as it may develop subtropical characteristics.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is likely to make a safe turn away from North America later this week, though a brief period of swell and rip currents could develop on the Carolina Coast by this weekend. Also, a tropical wave of low pressure near West Africa carries high development odds within the next seven days. Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready with wect.com/hurricane.

As for temperatures: expect more days in the 80s and nights in the 60s for the rest of the week.

