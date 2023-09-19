Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants physical education equipment for students

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Leland Middle School is hoping to get some assistance in purchasing physical education equipment for his 6-8 grade students. Nathaniel Anderson is asking for donations throught DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. Mr. Anderson nee

“We are currently working to improve our lifetime sports unit and buy a bowling unit, and a ping pong unit/club,” Anderson said on his DonorsChoose page. “As our numbers continue to rise in our school, we find ourselves needing additional resources like pennies and storage options for our current equipment.”

Anderson needs $2,834 to purchase all of the equipment he’s hoping to get for his students. Once he is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the equipment and deliver it to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

