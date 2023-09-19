City reveals renderings of planned inclusive playground at Maides Park
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington on Tuesday released renderings of the planned inclusive playground set to be built at Maides Park.
“Thanks to YOUR help, our City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation staff was able to use feedback from the community to secure a state grant to help pay for this wonderful addition,” a city announcement states.
The playground will feature accessible swings and activities, outdoor fitness equipment and a new picnic shelter.
Construction is expected to begin by mid-2024.
