City reveals renderings of planned inclusive playground at Maides Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington on Tuesday released renderings of the planned inclusive playground set to be built at Maides Park.

“Thanks to YOUR help, our City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation staff was able to use feedback from the community to secure a state grant to help pay for this wonderful addition,” a city announcement states.

The playground will feature accessible swings and activities, outdoor fitness equipment and a new picnic shelter.

Construction is expected to begin by mid-2024.

