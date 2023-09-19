Senior Connect
Car seat check-up events to be held for Child Passenger Safety Week

(Valeria Fugate)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders are holding child safety seat checkups for Child Passenger Safety Week.

Elizabethtown Fire Department is holding an inspection event on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 300 E Broad St. from 10 a.m. to noon. Nationally certified technicians will be on standby to help install car seats correctly.

Leland Police Department shared the following tips related to car seat safety:

  • Use either the seat belt or lower anchors to secure the car seat but don’t use both simultaneously.
  • Ensure you have a properly fitted harness.
  • Check the car seat label to ensure your child is still within the weight, height and age limits.

“Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent, but unfortunately, more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly,” the Leland Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

