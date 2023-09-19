Brunswick County Schools breaks ground on addition to Town Creek Elementary School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for an addition to Town Creek Elementary School.

As one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, the need for more classrooms continues to increase.

The 13,000-square-foot addition will include eight new classrooms with the potential to add more in the future.

Brunswick County Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for an addition to Town Creek Elementary School on Sept. 19, 2023 (WECT)

