Brunswick County Schools breaks ground on addition to Town Creek Elementary School
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for an addition to Town Creek Elementary School.
As one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, the need for more classrooms continues to increase.
The 13,000-square-foot addition will include eight new classrooms with the potential to add more in the future.
