Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County Board of Elections finds creative way to register voters

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Brunswick County Board of Elections is making sure residents across the county are registered to vote.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Brunswick County Board of Elections is making sure residents across the county are registered to vote.

They partnered with Brunswick County Libraries to bring a streamlined registration process to future voters and help those who have voted in the past update their voter registration.

Representatives were stationed at libraries in Southport, Shallotte, Leland, Oak Island, and Carolina Shores on Tuesday ready to inform voters, take questions, and fill out registration forms for free.

“We thought if we were in the libraries, maybe someone who didn’t have any intention of finding out about the elections or registering to vote would see us and ask questions to get information,” Sara LaVere, director of elections for Brunswick County, said. “We wanted to try to get out into the community and share the message, and inform people on what elections are all about.”

To register, voters do not need to bring any documents. All you need to know is your name, address, party choice and either your NC drivers license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

County officials say everyone should register to vote, even if you don’t know too much about the election in November.

“If you aren’t registered to vote and you decide to pull up to a polling place, you’re going to have an inconvenient experience,” LaVere explained. “Even if you don’t know if you are planning to vote, I think it’s important to make sure that you’re registered so if you want to participate, you can.”

Polling officials told WECT the county is expecting to hold more events like this within the next few months.

If you missed the voter registration event on Tuesday, you still have many opportunities to stay informed. Brunswick County is hosting a Ready to Vote Election Education Seminar this Thursday, Sept. 21. You can join online or in person at the Commissioners’ Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Dr. in Bolivia.

The seminar will include information on knowing your deadlines and important dates, finding your assigned precinct, and other tools needed to ensure a smooth voting experience.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Jared S. Lindsey
Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people
A photo of Emily Elizabeth Hayes from 2020
Police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington; warrant for arrest issued
Dennis H. Wilkins
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Pender County
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion

Latest News

The South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach
NCDOT to host public meeting on replacing Wrightsville Beach bridges
A piece of legislation proposed by one of the North Carolina’s top lawmakers could pave the way...
NC Senate leader drafts bill that could allow for casino to open in Cape Fear region
The N.C. Department of Transportation is set to host a public meeting on replacing three...
NCDOT to host public meeting on replacing Wrightsville Beach bridges
The 12 winners will be featured in the 2024 Collector’s Calendar
WECT announcing winners of 2024 Collector’s Calendar Contest: April