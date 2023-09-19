Brunswick County Board of Elections finds creative way to register voters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Brunswick County Board of Elections is making sure residents across the county are registered to vote.

They partnered with Brunswick County Libraries to bring a streamlined registration process to future voters and help those who have voted in the past update their voter registration.

Representatives were stationed at libraries in Southport, Shallotte, Leland, Oak Island, and Carolina Shores on Tuesday ready to inform voters, take questions, and fill out registration forms for free.

“We thought if we were in the libraries, maybe someone who didn’t have any intention of finding out about the elections or registering to vote would see us and ask questions to get information,” Sara LaVere, director of elections for Brunswick County, said. “We wanted to try to get out into the community and share the message, and inform people on what elections are all about.”

To register, voters do not need to bring any documents. All you need to know is your name, address, party choice and either your NC drivers license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

County officials say everyone should register to vote, even if you don’t know too much about the election in November.

“If you aren’t registered to vote and you decide to pull up to a polling place, you’re going to have an inconvenient experience,” LaVere explained. “Even if you don’t know if you are planning to vote, I think it’s important to make sure that you’re registered so if you want to participate, you can.”

Polling officials told WECT the county is expecting to hold more events like this within the next few months.

If you missed the voter registration event on Tuesday, you still have many opportunities to stay informed. Brunswick County is hosting a Ready to Vote Election Education Seminar this Thursday, Sept. 21. You can join online or in person at the Commissioners’ Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Dr. in Bolivia.

The seminar will include information on knowing your deadlines and important dates, finding your assigned precinct, and other tools needed to ensure a smooth voting experience.

