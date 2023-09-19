2Share Inc. to hold Stuff the Truck Donation Drive at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2Share Inc. is hosting a Stuff the Truck Donation Drive to help provide people with basic furnishings at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Community members can bring donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., specifically new linens and household items such as twin and full sheets sets, twin and full blankets and bedding, pillows, sets of flatware, sets of pots and pans, bath towel sets, bath mats, shower curtains and curtain rings, mattress covers, lamps, and lamp shades.

The households that benefit from the drive include seniors, adults with disabilities, and families with children who have experienced homelessness or who have lost their belongings due to mold, water damage, infestation, or other emergencies.

“These 500 plus households represent over 2,000 of our neighbors, more than 1,200 of whom are children,” said Don Arabian, volunteer Director of 2SHARE. “Thanks to the volunteers and donors that support our organization, more than 400 children in our community now have a bed to sleep in at night, a table to eat a meal with their family. They have a place that feels like a home again.”

A full list of donations accepted by 2SHARE, or to schedule a furniture donation pick up, can be found here.

