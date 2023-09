COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The West Columbus Vikings have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 5.

The Vikings beat Trask 21-0 Friday, Sept. 15, thanks to three touchdowns by QB Unique Kelly.

The Vikings are 4-1 to start this season.

West Columbus is off this week but will host Whiteville on Sept. 29.

