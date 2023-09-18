Siren testing at Brunswick Nuclear Plant to begin Tuesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that testing of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant sirens is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the sirens will be tested multiple times between Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 29.

“This required testing is necessary to ensure sirens are operating optimally after completion of maintenance activities. During this time, select sirens will be individually tested in short 20-second increments. These tests will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” the Duke Energy announcement states.

The next quarterly testing of the sirens is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11. The tests scheduled to begin Tuesday are separate from the quarterly tests.

“Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed. If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there was ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public,” the announcement explains.

The testing will occur in cooperation with New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

For more information, please visit the Duke Energy website.

