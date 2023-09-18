Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Siren testing at Brunswick Nuclear Plant to begin Tuesday

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that testing of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant sirens is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the sirens will be tested multiple times between Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 29.

“This required testing is necessary to ensure sirens are operating optimally after completion of maintenance activities. During this time, select sirens will be individually tested in short 20-second increments. These tests will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” the Duke Energy announcement states.

The next quarterly testing of the sirens is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11. The tests scheduled to begin Tuesday are separate from the quarterly tests.

“Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed. If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there was ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public,” the announcement explains.

The testing will occur in cooperation with New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

For more information, please visit the Duke Energy website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. investigating explosion at gun range on Market St.
According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

E. coli
Mirror Lake remains closed to swimmers following water testing
Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
New Hanover Co. commissioners appoint White, Kusek to Community Endowment Board
The building was created in 1871, serving as a community hub over the years and as the city’s...
Giblem Lodge preservation project secures $5,000 grant
Logan Thompson, executive director of the CFCC Foundation (left), and Bernard Brunson, Darius...
Local family creates culinary scholarship fund in honor of late son