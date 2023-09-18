Over 200 malnourished or dead animals found on Wake County property, owner faces 90 charges of animal cruelty

GARNER, N.C. (WRAL) - Wake County Animal Control officers discovered over 200 animals – some dead and many emaciated and starving – at a home near Garner on Friday.

The officers were responding to an animal cruelty case in the 7500 block of Trudy Lane when they discovered the animals.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Ronald Avery Kearney with 90 counts of felony animal cruelty and Mohamed Dweydari with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

After a thorough joint investigation, it was determined that Kearney and Dweydari lived on the property and were the caretakers of the sheep, cows, goats, mini horse, donkey, fowl and a kitten.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.