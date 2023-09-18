Nir Family YMCA reopens 6-Lane Pool after renovations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Nir Family YMCA is set to reopen its 6-Lane Pool on Wednesday, Sept. 20, per a YMCA announcement.

The YMCA of Southeastern NC plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to celebrate the reopening with the community.

The pool is reopening after the completion of a new roof and pool deck as part of a $1.2 million renovation. The next phase of the renovation will include a new hot tub facility, and construction on that phase will begin later this year.

“Capital renovations of the 6-Lane Pool were funded entirely by charitable contributions made by Oaz Nir of New York, who previously contributed $2 million toward the rebuilding of this YMCA facility after a fire in 2015. The YMCA facility located at 2710 Market St. is now known as the Nir Family YMCA in recognition of his family’s many contributions to the organization and our community,” a YMCA announcement states.

Per the YMCA, the renovations will help extend the life of the aquatics facility for 30+ years.

“The YMCA is a community asset, and it is inspiring to see members of the community rally to give back and help improve the facilities and amenities that we offer,” said Shannon Berg, Executive Director of the Nir Family YMCA.

The Nir Family YMCA was built in 1965 as the Wilmington Family YMCA, and the 6-Lane Pool was added in 1991.

