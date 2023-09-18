Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Nir Family YMCA reopens 6-Lane Pool after renovations

The renovated 6-Lane Pool at the Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington, NC
The renovated 6-Lane Pool at the Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington, NC(YMCA of Southeastern N.C.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Nir Family YMCA is set to reopen its 6-Lane Pool on Wednesday, Sept. 20, per a YMCA announcement.

The YMCA of Southeastern NC plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to celebrate the reopening with the community.

The pool is reopening after the completion of a new roof and pool deck as part of a $1.2 million renovation. The next phase of the renovation will include a new hot tub facility, and construction on that phase will begin later this year.

“Capital renovations of the 6-Lane Pool were funded entirely by charitable contributions made by Oaz Nir of New York, who previously contributed $2 million toward the rebuilding of this YMCA facility after a fire in 2015. The YMCA facility located at 2710 Market St. is now known as the Nir Family YMCA in recognition of his family’s many contributions to the organization and our community,” a YMCA announcement states.

Per the YMCA, the renovations will help extend the life of the aquatics facility for 30+ years.

“The YMCA is a community asset, and it is inspiring to see members of the community rally to give back and help improve the facilities and amenities that we offer,” said Shannon Berg, Executive Director of the Nir Family YMCA.

The Nir Family YMCA was built in 1965 as the Wilmington Family YMCA, and the 6-Lane Pool was added in 1991.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion

Latest News

One local organization is working to support all veterans and their families during times of...
Paddle 4 Troops holds 12th annual race
Town officials say they expect to make beach access permits available next year during the...
Beach access permits not available in Topsail Beach this year due to renourishment project
Leland Fire/Rescue
Leland invites community to open house for new Fire/Rescue Station 51
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
New Hanover Co. commissioners appoint White, Kusek to Community Endowment Board