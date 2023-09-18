Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover Co. commissioners appoint White, Kusek to Community Endowment Board

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners voted Monday, Sept. 18, to fill two seats on the New Hanover Community Endowment Board.

In a 3-2 vote, Woody White and Pat Kusek were selected to fill the seats.

The motion to appoint White and Kusek was made by Dane Scalise and seconded by LeAnn Pierce. Bill Rivenbark voted in support of the two.

Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr. voted to keep Hannah Gage and Virginia Adams, and wanted to move Monday’s vote to December, but the motion to postpone the vote was shot down by Scalise and Rivenbark.

The New Hanover Community Endowment was established to handle the funds from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center from the county to Novant Health for over $1 billion.

Two former New Hanover County commissioners among applicants for open Community Endowment Board seats
New Hanover County Community Endowment

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. investigating explosion at gun range on Market St.
According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

E. coli
Mirror Lake remains closed to swimmers following water testing
Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.
The building was created in 1871, serving as a community hub over the years and as the city’s...
Giblem Lodge preservation project secures $5,000 grant
Logan Thompson, executive director of the CFCC Foundation (left), and Bernard Brunson, Darius...
Local family creates culinary scholarship fund in honor of late son