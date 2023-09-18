New Hanover Co. commissioners appoint White, Kusek to Community Endowment Board

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners voted Monday, Sept. 18, to fill two seats on the New Hanover Community Endowment Board.

In a 3-2 vote, Woody White and Pat Kusek were selected to fill the seats.

The motion to appoint White and Kusek was made by Dane Scalise and seconded by LeAnn Pierce. Bill Rivenbark voted in support of the two.

Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr. voted to keep Hannah Gage and Virginia Adams, and wanted to move Monday’s vote to December, but the motion to postpone the vote was shot down by Scalise and Rivenbark.

The New Hanover Community Endowment was established to handle the funds from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center from the county to Novant Health for over $1 billion.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.