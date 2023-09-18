Mirror Lake remains closed to swimmers following water testing

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that following testing, Mirror Lake will remain closed for swimming.

“Please be advised that Mirror Lake will remain closed for swimming as the lake water testing results for September came back high for two or more tests on that lake,” the city announcement states.

The lake will reopen to swimmers once test results return within the normal range.

“Each swimming season (May - September) the city conducts water quality testing for the swimming lakes,” the City of Boiling Spring Lakes website states. “The city is not mandated by the State of NC to do such testing but do[es] so in hopes of keeping our recreational swimming areas suited for their intended public purpose.”

According to the most recent test results, the results for E. coli and fecal coliform exceeded the limits defined by the city.

E. Coli results indicated 411 MPN per 100ml of water, compared to the 235 MPN per 100ml of water limit.

Fecal Coliform results indicated 315 colonies per 100ml of water, whereas the limit defined by the city is 200 colonies per 100ml of water.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.