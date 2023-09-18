Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mirror Lake remains closed to swimmers following water testing

E. coli
E. coli(Source: Associated Press)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that following testing, Mirror Lake will remain closed for swimming.

“Please be advised that Mirror Lake will remain closed for swimming as the lake water testing results for September came back high for two or more tests on that lake,” the city announcement states.

The lake will reopen to swimmers once test results return within the normal range.

“Each swimming season (May - September) the city conducts water quality testing for the swimming lakes,” the City of Boiling Spring Lakes website states. “The city is not mandated by the State of NC to do such testing but do[es] so in hopes of keeping our recreational swimming areas suited for their intended public purpose.”

According to the most recent test results, the results for E. coli and fecal coliform exceeded the limits defined by the city.

E. Coli results indicated 411 MPN per 100ml of water, compared to the 235 MPN per 100ml of water limit.

Fecal Coliform results indicated 315 colonies per 100ml of water, whereas the limit defined by the city is 200 colonies per 100ml of water.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.
According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners
New Hanover Co. commissioners appoint White, Kusek to Community Endowment Board
The building was created in 1871, serving as a community hub over the years and as the city’s...
Giblem Lodge preservation project secures $5,000 grant
Logan Thompson, executive director of the CFCC Foundation (left), and Bernard Brunson, Darius...
Local family creates culinary scholarship fund in honor of late son