Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Pender Co. on Sept. 17.

“On September 17, 2023, Pender County 911 Center received a request for assistance at the address of 39 River Trail, Burgaw in reference to a disturbance between Gregory Thomas Whaley and Dennis Wilkins. During the 911 call dispatch could hear a shot fired. The caller then advised that Gregory Thomas Whaley had been shot,” the Pender County Sheriff’s Office announcement states.

The PCSO says that its deputies responded to the scene, and Dennis Wilkins was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

“This was an isolated incident, and no threat remains to the public regarding this incident. Dennis Wilkins was placed in custody of the Pender County Jail and is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond. This investigation is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time,” the announcement continues.

