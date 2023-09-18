Senior Connect
Local family creates culinary scholarship fund in honor of late son

Logan Thompson, executive director of the CFCC Foundation (left), and Bernard Brunson, Darius...
Logan Thompson, executive director of the CFCC Foundation (left), and Bernard Brunson, Darius Brunson's father (right)(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that the Brunson Family has created the Darius R Brunson Memorial Scholarship fund in honor of their late son.

“Through various fundraisers, including a community yard sale, Darius’ family and friends have raised over $10,000 to help aspiring chefs fulfill their dreams,” the college announcement states. “A scholarship of $500 will be awarded to two Cape Fear Community College Culinary Arts students each academic year. Eligible students must be enrolled in one of CFCC’s Culinary Arts programs and have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.”

According to the release, Darius Robert Brunson lost his battle with leukemia in December of 2022. The scholarship fund seeks to honor his memory and celebrate Brunson’s passion for the culinary arts.

For more information, please visit the CFCC Foundation website.

