Local family creates culinary scholarship fund in honor of late son

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that the Brunson Family has created the Darius R Brunson Memorial Scholarship fund in honor of their late son.

“Through various fundraisers, including a community yard sale, Darius’ family and friends have raised over $10,000 to help aspiring chefs fulfill their dreams,” the college announcement states. “A scholarship of $500 will be awarded to two Cape Fear Community College Culinary Arts students each academic year. Eligible students must be enrolled in one of CFCC’s Culinary Arts programs and have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.”

According to the release, Darius Robert Brunson lost his battle with leukemia in December of 2022. The scholarship fund seeks to honor his memory and celebrate Brunson’s passion for the culinary arts.

Some people enter our lives for a second or a short period, and that’s OK. Then there are those who come into your life for a lifetime, whose legacy will always live on, and that is our Darius. I always taught him to focus on the people that are there for the good, bad, and the ugly, the ones that are always there for you. We started the Darius R. Brunson Memorial Scholarship to continue our son’s legacy and be there for students pursuing his passion of cooking.

The Cape Fear Community College Foundation is grateful for the generosity of the Brunson Family. Their decision to establish a scholarship fund for Culinary Arts students will aid in breaking down barriers for their students in their pursuit of culinary excellence, something that was deeply important to their son. This scholarship will ensure that his memory lives in the kitchens and hearts of those who share his love for food.

For more information, please visit the CFCC Foundation website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.