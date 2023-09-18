Leland invites community to open house for new Fire/Rescue Station 51

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is inviting the community to an open house for the new Leland Fire/Rescue Station 51 set for Saturday, Sept. 30.

From 1 to 3 p.m., the event will include a short ceremony with a traditional hose uncoupling along with tours of the new station at 1984 Popular St.

According to the town, the station is the newest addition to the town’s Municipal Operations Center campus. It will replace the station on Village Road, and the town says its location was chosen to serve the rapidly growing area along U.S. 74/76.

“The new Station 51 allows us to distribute our resources throughout the fire district better. Units stationed there have access to all the major roads, which will assist them in reaching most areas of the district promptly,” Fire Chief Ronnie Hayes said. “This new facility is a huge step towards our mission to serve, be ready, and create excellent outcomes.”

Station 51 has four apparatus bays, full living accommodations, a gym, office space and a 1,200-square-foot conference room for training.

“Plans are in the works to expand public safety training capabilities at this campus even further in the future. The new station also has a dedicated decontamination room, allowing staff to properly decontaminate after a fire and decrease the spread of cancer-causing carcinogens,” a town announcement states.

Crews started operating out of the new station in early September.

“The addition and location of Station 51 helps the Town increase its Public Safety infrastructure in order to keep up with the continued growth we’re experiencing, and to improve our ability to effectively provide service to our community,” Public Safety Director Chris Langlois said. “It’s a great example of the dedication and commitment that Town Council and staff have to the safety and welfare of the people of Leland and northern Brunswick County.”

The last station opened by the town was Station 53 at 187 Old Lanvale Road in June 2022.

