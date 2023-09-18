Giblem Lodge preservation project secures $5,000 grant

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The project to preserve the historic Giblem Lodge building secured a $5,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, according to a Historic Wilmington Foundation announcement.

The HWF announcement from Monday explains that it partnered with the Prince Hall Masons of Giblem Lodge in May of 2021. Funding will pay for fundraising consultant services and the creation of a major gifts strategy.

“Since then, the Giblem Lodge task force has successfully applied for grant funding, resulting in the replacement of Giblem Lodge’s roof, soffit, and fascia, as well as a structural engineer’s report. Thanks to the movement’s research and advocacy, Giblem Lodge was recently designated as a Local Landmark by Wilmington City Council. Local media has provided in-depth coverage of efforts to preserve the structure, resulting in common knowledge and recognition of the building’s significance,” the announcement states.

The building was created in 1871, serving as a community hub over the years and as the city’s Black library during segregation.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which brings us closer to our goal of restoring Giblem Lodge to its full potential,” said HWF Executive Director Travis Gilbert. “The collaboration between the Historic Wilmington Foundation and the Prince Hall Masons of Giblem Lodge highlights the significance of grassroots preservation, and we are excited to continue our efforts to honor the history and contributions of this remarkable building.”

Just last month, the soffit and fascia were installed, protecting the structural integrity of the building from weather. It received local landmark status from the city in March and a new roof in Sept. 2022. The HWF website indicates that the rehabilitation’s previous donations total about $27,385, which includes around $6,600 worth of services given by Patriot Roofing and Exteriors.

You can learn more and donate on the HWF website.

Giblem Lodge rehabilitation project reaches milestone

