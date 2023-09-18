First Alert Forecast: pleasant week of weather likely as tropical systems churn elsewhere

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a briefly stormy punctuation to an otherwise gorgeous weather weekend, your First Alert Forecast returns to low rain chances. Expect seasonable daily high temperatures in the 80s, and nightly lows in the 60s for the work and school week ahead.

On the tropical storm front, Lee has morphed into a cold system at high latitudes and Margot has dissipated. Nigel will operate as a hurricane this week and, despite maintaining a track east of Bermuda, ought to be able to generate some swell for the Carolinas by the weekend.

A nontropical low pressure system is likely to sharpen off the Carolina Coast by the weekend. This system would probably be weak, but it may acquire some tropical characteristics as it gains latitude. Your First Alert Forecast maintains shower and storm chances in any case.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

