Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: pleasant week of weather likely as tropical systems churn elsewhere

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sep. 17, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a briefly stormy punctuation to an otherwise gorgeous weather weekend, your First Alert Forecast returns to low rain chances. Expect seasonable daily high temperatures in the 80s, and nightly lows in the 60s for the work and school week ahead.

On the tropical storm front, Lee has morphed into a cold system at high latitudes and Margot has dissipated. Nigel will operate as a hurricane this week and, despite maintaining a track east of Bermuda, ought to be able to generate some swell for the Carolinas by the weekend.

A nontropical low pressure system is likely to sharpen off the Carolina Coast by the weekend. This system would probably be weak, but it may acquire some tropical characteristics as it gains latitude. Your First Alert Forecast maintains shower and storm chances in any case.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. investigating explosion at gun range on Market St.
According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sep. 17, 2023
First Alert Forecast: storm chances spike ahead of the new work & school week
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sep. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Sep. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Sep. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Sep. 17, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Sep. 16, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: a mixed bag for Summer’s final weekend