Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said a man was arrested after a dispute over his drive-through order led to him punching the window, swinging a bat through the window and taking money from the register.

Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and battery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree burglary, jail records show.

Officers said they responded to the Wendy’s on Folly Road around 11:53 p.m. Sunday. Witness told police are argument over a drive-through order led to Lewis getting out of the car.

The employee then closed the window and Lewis punched the drive-through window causing it to crack, a report states.

The report states Lewis grabbed a bat from his car, busted out the window and continued to swing the bat striking one person in the hand and another in the head.

The report states Lewis and his female passenger took money out of the register before the bat was taken away from Lewis and the pair fled the scene.

Lewis was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.