Death investigation at rural NC church overnight, one person in custody

One person is in custody in connection to a death investigation at a church in Sampson County.
By Heather Leah
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - One person is in custody in connection to a death investigation at a church in Sampson County.

Deputies were called to the Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy in Autryville around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Our crew in the WRAL Breaking News Tracker saw a red car being towed from the parking lot.

Officials have not shared any information about what may have happened or what charges the person could face.

https://www.wral.com/story/death-investigation-at-rural-nc-church-overnight-one-person-in-custody/21053972/

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

