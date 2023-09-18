AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - One person is in custody in connection to a death investigation at a church in Sampson County.

Deputies were called to the Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy in Autryville around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Our crew in the WRAL Breaking News Tracker saw a red car being towed from the parking lot.

Officials have not shared any information about what may have happened or what charges the person could face.

https://www.wral.com/story/death-investigation-at-rural-nc-church-overnight-one-person-in-custody/21053972/

