Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply

A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have problems finding some Clorox products in stores.

The short supply is not due to a rise in COVID-19 cases but rather from a cyberattack.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing Monday that it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems last month

Clorox said it immediately took action to stop the hackers, including reducing its operations.

While the company said it believes it has contained the cyberattack, it still has not been able to get its manufacturing operations back up to full speed.

As a result, Clorox said some of its products are in short supply.

The company has not stated which products were impacted.

Clorox also says it expects to begin the process of returning to normal operations next week; however, they do not know how long it will take to resume full production.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. investigating explosion at gun range on Market St.
According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

FILE - Photo of the Federal Reserve Seal. Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the...
Federal Reserve is poised to leave rates unchanged as it tracks progress toward a ‘soft landing’
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teenage boys who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania are in custody, police say
Chris Stapleton is singing Phil Collins' classic "In The Air Tonight" before every Monday Night...
Chris Stapleton featured in new musical anthem for Monday Night Football
E. coli
Mirror Lake remains closed to swimmers following water testing
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police say they received a sexual assault report after media aired claims against Russell Brand