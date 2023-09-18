Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRUSNWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ash man was arrested and charged Monday with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
The BCSO says the charges are in connection to a shooting reported at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at a home on Ocean Hwy W. in Sunset Beach.
“Jared S. Lindsey, 23, of Freebird Ln, Ash, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling,” a BCSO announcement states.
