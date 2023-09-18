Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County man charged with shooting at multiple people

Jared S. Lindsey
Jared S. Lindsey(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ash man was arrested and charged Monday with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO says the charges are in connection to a shooting reported at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at a home on Ocean Hwy W. in Sunset Beach.

“Jared S. Lindsey, 23, of Freebird Ln, Ash, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling,” a BCSO announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. gives more details on explosion at gun range on Market St.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash
Concrete debris from explosion at gun range.
‘It was like a grenade going off’: Man inside gun range describes explosion

Latest News

Brunswick County commissioners are considering the purchase of 539 acres of the Mid-Atlantic...
Brunswick County commissioners to consider $19 million purchase of 539 acres
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Upstate parking lot adopted by officer
The renovated 6-Lane Pool at the Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington, NC
Nir Family YMCA reopens 6-Lane Pool after renovations
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing