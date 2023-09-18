Brunswick County commissioners to consider $19 million purchase of 539 acres

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners are set to consider purchasing land at the Mid-Atlantic Industrial Rail Park for $19 million at a meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

The board will host a public hearing on the proposed purchase, which includes 539 acres of a 1,081-acre vacant property between Northwest Road and Andrew Jackson Highway.

The county staff recommended buying the land for “economic development purposes,” and the proposal was made after discussions with Brunswick Business and Industry Development, according to the meeting agenda.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.