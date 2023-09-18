Boil water advisory in effect for portion of Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Chadbourn announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that a boil water advisory is currently in effect for a portion of the town.

According to a town representative, a water main break is affecting customers in the southwest part of town, in the area of Smith and Wilkes streets.

The boil water advisory includes affected customers in that area.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.