Boil water advisory in effect for portion of Chadbourn

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Chadbourn announced on Monday, Sept. 18, that a boil water advisory is currently in effect for a portion of the town.

According to a town representative, a water main break is affecting customers in the southwest part of town, in the area of Smith and Wilkes streets.

The boil water advisory includes affected customers in that area.

