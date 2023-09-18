Senior Connect
Beach access permits not available in Topsail Beach this year due to renourishment project

Topsail Beach
Topsail Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Beach access permits for vehicles and horses will not be available this year in Topsail Beach due to a beach renourishment project set to begin this fall, town officials announced Monday.

“Normally, the town would open access to the South End of the island at the Drum Avenue Access between October 1st and January 15th for vehicles and between October 1st and March 30th for horses each year. However, due to the impending project, Commissioners determined that in the best interest of the project, horses and vehicles will not be permitted on the beach this year.”

Town officials say they expect to make beach access permits available next year during the 2024-2025 season.

For more information, call the Topsail Beach Town Hall at 910-328-5841.

