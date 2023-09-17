Wilmington Fire Dept. investigating explosion at gun range on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department was dispatched to “some sort of explosion” at Range Time Guns & Outfitting, according to a spokesperson. The call came in around 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, crews are working to secure the structure and are waiting on the gas company to get on scene.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as we get more information.

