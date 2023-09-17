Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Bladen County on Sunday, Sept. 17

According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said a person was pinned inside of the vehicle and was freed about an hour later.

No additional details on the driver’s condition were available.

