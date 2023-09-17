Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: storm chances spike ahead of the new work & school week

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington set a new record low Saturday morning at 53, breaking the previous record of 55 set back in 1902. Your First Alert Forecast for the balance of the weekend will feature an increase in clouds iby sunday afternoon with rain chances growing from 30% to 60% Sunday night ahead of our next front. A few strong to severe thunderstorms could be in the mix, too, so keep an eye on your First Alert Weather app should these cells produce lightning, heavy rain or a severe-rated bulletin. Rain chances quickly diminish Monday morning and most of the upcoming workweek will be dry and seasonable.

On the tropical weather front, Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia. swells and rip currents will begin to settle along the coast in the days ahead. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Margot remains nonthreatening over the North Atlantic, and Tropical Depression Fifteen, which is likely to become a tropical storm named Nigel, poses no definable threat at this time to the Carolinas.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

