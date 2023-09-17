4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash in the Little River area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Highway 17 and Woodrow Shelly Drive at around 2:45 p.m. The agency added the wreck involved two vehicles that both overturned. Entrapment was also reported.

The four people hurt were taken to a hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Police Department and nearby Calabash Fire Department also responded to the scene.

As of around 3:30 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

