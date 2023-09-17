Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

4 hurt, vehicles overturn in Little River crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash in the Little River area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Highway 17 and Woodrow Shelly Drive at around 2:45 p.m. The agency added the wreck involved two vehicles that both overturned. Entrapment was also reported.

The four people hurt were taken to a hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Police Department and nearby Calabash Fire Department also responded to the scene.

As of around 3:30 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Highway 17 and Woodrow Shelley Drive in Little River, as lanes of traffic are...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
New Hanover County Community Endowment
Two former New Hanover County commissioners among applicants for open Community Endowment Board seats
Shots fired generic graphic.
Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with deputy in Supply
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage

Latest News

Wilmington Fire Department.
Wilmington Fire Dept. investigating explosion at gun range on Market St.
According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 211 E. around 6:30...
Person airlifted after car crash on Highway 211
Paddle 4 Troops holds 12th annual paddle boarding event to raise money for veterans.
Paddle 4 Troops holds 12th annual race
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington