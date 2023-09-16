Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are searching for a driver that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Investigators say someone hit a pedestrian near Carolina Beach Road and Sunnyvale Drive. EMS transported the victim to Novant Health NHRMC where he later died.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as “a red or maroon pickup truck, possibly early 2000s, driven by a white female driver with blonde hair,” according to a news release from WPD.

If you have any information you are asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.