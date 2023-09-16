Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are searching for a driver that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Investigators say someone hit a pedestrian near Carolina Beach Road and Sunnyvale Drive. EMS transported the victim to Novant Health NHRMC where he later died.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as “a red or maroon pickup truck, possibly early 2000s, driven by a white female driver with blonde hair,” according to a news release from WPD.

If you have any information you are asked to call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired generic graphic.
Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with deputy in Supply
A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night along U.S. 421 near I-140, according to a N.C....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars along U.S. 421
Jahmear Richardson and Rebecca Phillips
Two plead guilty to 2020 murder in Wilmington
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator
Joshua David Zemaitis
Nakina man arrested following Evergreen shooting

Latest News

New Hanover County Community Endowment
Two former New Hanover County commissioners among applicants for open Community Endowment Board seats
Six people were arrested and another is wanted by law enforcement after warrants were served at...
Seven arrested as part of Bladen Co. drug investigation
The Southport Fire Department is installing new software with a module titled Community Connect...
New "community connect" program helps Southport Fire Dept. respond to calls
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Leland man arrested, accused of discharging firearm in town limits