Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: A crisp Saturday

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Ella Tansey
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remain cautious of high rip current threat as you enjoy an, overall, nice weekend. A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s to start off the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day with temperatures rising into the 80s, however, it will feel more comfortable than sticky due to dew points in the 50s. Tonight temperatures will cool into the 60s. Sunday brings warmer temperatures with highs in the low to middle 80s across the Cape Fear Region. Cloud coverage likely to increase along with 30% rain chances for Sunday afternoon increasing to 50% Sunday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms could be in the mix late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

On the tropical weather front, Lee continues to promote swells and a high rip current risk along the Carolina coast for the next couple of days. Lee bringing tropical storm conditions to portions of New England, Maine, and eastern Canada. Tropical Storm Margot continuing to remain nonthreatening over the North Atlantic, and Tropical Depression Fifteen likely to become a tropical storm named Nigel poses no definable threat at this time to the Carolinas.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired generic graphic.
Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with deputy in Supply
A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night along U.S. 421 near I-140, according to a N.C....
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars along U.S. 421
Jahmear Richardson and Rebecca Phillips
Two plead guilty to 2020 murder in Wilmington
Girl Scouts escaped a charging alligator in a Texas lake during an overnight camping trip.
Girl Scouts swim away from charging alligator
Joshua David Zemaitis
Nakina man arrested following Evergreen shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 15, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: crisp breezes at home, lots of activity in the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Sep. 15, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Sep. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 15, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 15, 2023