First Alert Forecast: A crisp Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remain cautious of high rip current threat as you enjoy an, overall, nice weekend. A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s to start off the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day with temperatures rising into the 80s, however, it will feel more comfortable than sticky due to dew points in the 50s. Tonight temperatures will cool into the 60s. Sunday brings warmer temperatures with highs in the low to middle 80s across the Cape Fear Region. Cloud coverage likely to increase along with 30% rain chances for Sunday afternoon increasing to 50% Sunday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms could be in the mix late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

On the tropical weather front, Lee continues to promote swells and a high rip current risk along the Carolina coast for the next couple of days. Lee bringing tropical storm conditions to portions of New England, Maine, and eastern Canada. Tropical Storm Margot continuing to remain nonthreatening over the North Atlantic, and Tropical Depression Fifteen likely to become a tropical storm named Nigel poses no definable threat at this time to the Carolinas.

Hurricane Season officially runs through November 30. Stay ready: wect.com/hurricane.

