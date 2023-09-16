Deputies: Robeson County couple charged after 1-year-old assaulted, sent to hospital

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County couple is facing charges after a one-year-old child was found with severe injuries at a hospital.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Eric Monroe and 24-year-old Skyler Saganich were both charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felony child neglect inflicting serious bodily injury. Officials added that Saganich is the mother of the child, while Monroe is her boyfriend.

Deputies said the charges stem from the child “was hospitalized with severe injuries from being assaulted.”

Online records show Monroe and Saganich are booked at the Robeson County Detention Center, each with a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

