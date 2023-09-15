Senior Connect
Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses

A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Texas (KTRK) – It was a spectacle in a Texas neighborhood when a bridge, clearly marked with a four-ton weight limit, was crushed.

First responders and law enforcement got the out-of-the-ordinary call Thursday. A concrete truck was sunk right in the middle.

“I can’t believe he thought it would be OK,” said Jessi Broughten, who lives in the area. “It was kind of a rickety bridge.”

According to the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association, a loaded concrete truck weighs around 20 tons.

The truck had concrete in it, and some of it leaked into the water below.

Hazmat teams were on hand in case the water or sewer lines next to the bridge end up damaged.

Residents say it’s a hassle to lose the bridge, but it does not block anyone in.

Nelson Concrete, the company name on the truck, hung up when called for comment.

According to law enforcement, the driver is OK and is working with investigators.

The Department of Public Safety says it can’t cite the driver because the bridge is privately owned.

The homeowners association involved says it’s talking with their lawyers about potential civil action.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

