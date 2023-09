WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 48-year-old Edmond Douglas Hodge.

He last spoke to the reporting person in January.

He is five feet and five inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

