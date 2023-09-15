‘We’re getting there’: Homeowners remember damage, repairs made five years after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Florence devastated Southeastern North Carolina five years ago. Something that many homeowners still remember because of the damage.

Deborah Nixon remembers tying down the loose items outside of her house and hoping for the best as she evacuated before the storm hit.

“The broken windows, the leaks, the limbs, part of this tree fell on the roof on this side,” Nixon said. “The shingles were probably down in the river just from the wind damage.”

And significant water damage to her house that she’s lived in for more than 30 years.

“It was damage that costs a lot to repair out of my own pocket or you know for a person to have to try to pay for all of that. All those things. And it’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that but it all adds up to a phenomenal price,” Nixon said.

A price that Nixon knew she couldn’t pay.

Then in 2021 she found WARM NC—a non-profit organization that helps low-income homeowners with free repairs.

“Since hurricane Florence hit, we’ve had 419 applications. We have finished 302 rebuilds of hurricane Florence in that time, in addition to doing all of our other deferred maintenance and accessibility and stuff, so and we have about 50 that we’re working on now,” JC Lyle, Executive Director of WARM NC, said.

Lyle says now that temporary relief programs shut down—people are still submitting applications to WARM NC from Hurricane Florence damage. But there’s still a waiting list for repairs and rebuilds.

“It’s really sad. It’s really disappointing that we can’t move faster because of contractor availability, volunteer availability,” Lyle added.

Lyle says the funds are there to make the repairs—but it’s going to take some more time.

“We can think back about all that we’ve gone through together as a community, how we’ve come together, the successes we’ve had. But it’s also uncomfortable to know that there are still folks out there that need our help.”

Nixon says most of the repairs on her house were finished in late 2022 and while it was tough waiting for the repairs to get done... She’s glad that her house feels more like home again.

“We’re getting there though, getting there,” Nixon said.

Nixon is now working to get her garage door and HVAC unit fixed but knows it will likely take some time.

If you are interested in helping WARM NC or want to apply for repairs

