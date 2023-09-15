Two plead guilty to 2020 murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Tywan Shaquille Parsley in Dec. 2020.

Per the District Attorney’s office, Rebecca Phillips and Jahmear Richardson pleaded guilty and were sentenced this week. Phillips was sentenced to 126-164 months (10-14 years), and Richardson was sentenced to 94-125 months (8-10 years).

According to officials at the time, police got a call about a shooting at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2020, near the 1000 block of S. 13th St. 26-year-old Parsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richardson was arrested on Jan. 2, 2021, and Parsley was arrested two days later on Jan. 4. Richardson’s name was withheld at the time because he was 16 years old.

